Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Metal has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $19.68 million and $2.18 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.82 or 0.04755302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00029478 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

