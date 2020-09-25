Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $207,864.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,999,667 coins and its circulating supply is 78,999,562 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

