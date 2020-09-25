Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $34.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

