Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $34.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of MEI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

