Metronome (MET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $269,862.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. Metronome has a market cap of $7.90 million and $269,862.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006711 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00233056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.01457118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00200087 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,370,912 coins and its circulating supply is 10,941,813 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $20.33, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

