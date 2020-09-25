Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

RNMC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

