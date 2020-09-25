Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.55. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

