Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.89. Midland Exploration shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 million and a P/E ratio of -32.96. The company has a current ratio of 50.24, a quick ratio of 50.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.81.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.