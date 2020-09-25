MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $3.36

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00031415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $34.96 million and approximately $475,896.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00641144 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $889.36 or 0.08318842 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,641,889 coins and its circulating supply is 10,410,626 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

