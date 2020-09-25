MINDOL (MIN) Achieves Market Cap of $171.93 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009366 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $171.93 million and $59,505.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00643689 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $906.54 or 0.08430831 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.