Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Up 18.4%

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s stock price was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 106,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Minnova (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

