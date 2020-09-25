Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Mint Corp (CVE:MIT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Mint shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 107,900 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

