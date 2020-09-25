Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEN. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,395. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

