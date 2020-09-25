Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $161.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

