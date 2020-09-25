Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.08.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $161.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

