Mixin One Day Volume Tops $1.07 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $131.52 or 0.01224317 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Mixin has a total market cap of $68.65 million and $1.07 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

