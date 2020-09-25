(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of (MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. (MKGAY) has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

