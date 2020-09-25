Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of MBT opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.81. Mobile Tornado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09).
Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile
