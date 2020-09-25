Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MBT opened at GBX 4.85 ($0.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.81. Mobile Tornado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.78 ($0.09).

Get Mobile Tornado Group alerts:

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.