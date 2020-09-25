Mobileiron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,550% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 428,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,633. The company has a market capitalization of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 565.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $3,320,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

