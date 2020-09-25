Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo Finance Technology (TSE:MOGO) has been given a C$4.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

TSE MOGO traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,979. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

