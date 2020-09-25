Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF remained flat at $$40.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Moncler has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

