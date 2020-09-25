Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,435.14

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,435.14 and traded as high as $1,575.50. Mondi shares last traded at $1,567.00, with a volume of 1,361,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,499.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,434.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a €0.49 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, with a total value of £224,400 ($293,218.35).

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

