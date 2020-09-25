Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,435.14

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,435.14 and traded as high as $1,575.50. Mondi shares last traded at $1,567.00, with a volume of 1,361,164 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,499.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of €0.49 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

In related news, insider Andrew King bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.55) per share, for a total transaction of £224,400 ($293,218.35).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

