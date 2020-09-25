Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93,758.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $93,758.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,562,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.