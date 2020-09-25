Morgan Stanley Boosts Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $94.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.40.

NYSE EXR opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.22. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $118.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,381,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

