Morgan Stanley Trims Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Target Price to $110.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.43.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

