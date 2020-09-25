Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) Insider Buys A$14,878.50 in Stock

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) insider Peter Henley bought 8,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$14,878.50 ($10,627.50).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.06 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Motorcycle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.84%.

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

