Movado Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,570 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the typical volume of 435 put options.

MOV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Movado Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Movado Group by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Movado Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 188,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

