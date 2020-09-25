Movado Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,570 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 491% compared to the typical volume of 435 put options.
MOV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.66.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
MOV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.
