MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Sells $67,140.00 in Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Burian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSG Networks alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 2,397 shares of MSG Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $24,641.16.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lawrence J. Burian sold 7,163 shares of MSG Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $74,208.68.

NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 471,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.