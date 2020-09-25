MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, MVL has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX and CoinBene. MVL has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $283,123.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.04774618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,520,331,338 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

