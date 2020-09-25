Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will announce earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($4.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

MYO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,935. Myomo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

