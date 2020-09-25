NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $1.78

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.55. NANO DIMENSION/S shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 10,565 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 11.63.
NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.
