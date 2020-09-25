Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $541,078.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055137 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,811,250 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

