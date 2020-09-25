Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $82.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 14225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $648,215.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $130,784.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,742.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,439 shares of company stock worth $12,248,996. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.