National Bank Financial Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$6.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

VET traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$22.72. The company has a market cap of $541.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

