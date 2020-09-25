National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSA. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

