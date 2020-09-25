Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) versus American Rare Earths and Materials (NYSE:AREM) Financial Analysis

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nautilus and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.37%. Given Nautilus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Nautilus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus -2.71% 18.03% 7.87% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nautilus has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.33, indicating that its stock price is 1,833% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nautilus and American Rare Earths and Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $309.29 million 1.60 -$92.80 million ($0.68) -24.32 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Rare Earths and Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nautilus.

Summary

Nautilus beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

