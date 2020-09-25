Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NYSE NMM traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 62,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,464. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.