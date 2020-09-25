NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NCR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 629,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NCR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.