NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut NESTE OYJ/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $27.69 on Monday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.