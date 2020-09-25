NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut NESTE OYJ/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $27.69 on Monday. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

