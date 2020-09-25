Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Acquires 20,894 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball bought 20,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $65,398.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UEPS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 329,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $177.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 70.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 178,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UEPS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

