Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $7.58. Net Element shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 10,591 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.86. Net Element had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Net Element Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

