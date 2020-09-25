Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 5.8% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. 17,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $896,712 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

