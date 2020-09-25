Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 118,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 25.3% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 495,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 209.6% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 322,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STIM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.53. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.