New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $28.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.22. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $39.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.