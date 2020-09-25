New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given a C$1.70 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.24 on Monday. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$178.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

