New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

New Residential Investment has increased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.