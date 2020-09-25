NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

NCMGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NCMGY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $22.10. 42,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

