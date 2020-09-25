Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.69.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $318,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,821.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,041. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.