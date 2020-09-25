Nexo Market Cap Achieves $72.04 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Mercatox, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $72.04 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00096630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00228817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01457579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bitbns, Fatbtc, DDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

